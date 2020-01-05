Critical Review: HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) versus MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR and MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR and MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR N/A N/A N/A MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR 3.48% 10.69% 3.43%

Risk and Volatility

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR and MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR $1.81 billion 3.10 $238.42 million N/A N/A MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR $7.20 billion 0.59 $355.00 million N/A N/A

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR.

Summary

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR beats HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products. It serves trade professionals, owner-occupiers, private landlords, local authorities, housing trusts, and small developers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 694 depots. The company was formerly known as Galiform Plc and changed its name to Howden Joinery Group Plc in September 2010. Howden Joinery Group Plc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR

Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures and markets chemical and petrochemicals, and plastic pipes and connectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vinyl, Fluor, and Fluent. The company offers base chemicals, specialty resins, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, compounds, phthalic anhydride and plasticizers, phosphates, and other chemicals for the automotive, industrial, medical, home, lawn and garden, building and construction, wire and cable, clothing, food and beverages, healthcare, packaging, paints, inks and colorants, and other markets. It also provides woven and non-woven geosynthetic, Datacom, infrastructure, and irrigation systems, as well as PVC, polyethylene, and polypropylene pipes and fittings for the agriculture, infrastructure, housing, energy, datacom, and other markets. In addition, the company offers met and acid grade fluorspars, hydrofluoric acid, anhydrite, aluminum fluoride, refrigerants, medical propellants, and technical propellants for medical, refrigeration, automotive, air conditioning, building and construction, aluminum, chemical, energy, technical propellant, and steel applications. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Kaluz, S.A. de C.V.

