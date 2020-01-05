CyberMiles Price Reaches $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and $3.49 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, BCEX, Zebpay and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00590038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00055974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015961 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000904 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00082873 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010318 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bithumb, Binance, OKEx, Bibox, Cobinhood, IDCM, BCEX, Zebpay, Koinex, LBank, IDEX, Tokenomy, CoinBene and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

