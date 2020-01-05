DECENT Trading Down 31.6% Over Last Week (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. DECENT has a market cap of $757,276.00 and $1,556.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, ChaoEX, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007575 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECENT

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, ChaoEX, LBank, BCEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

