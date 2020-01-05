Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -3.29

News coverage about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has trended very negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a media sentiment score of -3.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.59.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $58.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,078,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

