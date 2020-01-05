DeVault (DVT) Tops One Day Volume of $168.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. DeVault has a market cap of $14,754.00 and approximately $168.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeVault

DVT is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

