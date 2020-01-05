Dragon Option (DRAGON) Price Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Dragon Option has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Dragon Option has a market cap of $11,656.00 and $2,613.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, ABCC, Hoo and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00190736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.01529373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,357,313 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Bancor Network, ABCC and Hoo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

