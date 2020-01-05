Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.0345 on Top Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $7.57 million and $25,798.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00590038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010318 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000238 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,165,612 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.