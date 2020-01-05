Electra (ECA) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Electra has a market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $2,094.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electra has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 101.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,509,287,980 coins and its circulating supply is 28,642,131,427 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinBene, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.