EncrypGen Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million (DNA)

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. EncrypGen has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $162.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncrypGen token can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Cryptopia and OKEx. During the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00191091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.01531320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00122690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EncrypGen Profile

EncrypGen’s genesis date was June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen. The official website for EncrypGen is www.encrypgen.com. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

EncrypGen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncrypGen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncrypGen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

