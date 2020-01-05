Energycoin Market Capitalization Achieves $129,412.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Energycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Energycoin has a market cap of $129,412.00 and $9.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008028 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energycoin Coin Trading

Energycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

