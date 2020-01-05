Essentia (ESS) Trading Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Ethfinex and CoinBene. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $317,600.00 and approximately $31,477.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.84 or 0.05960273 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00028425 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036099 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025758 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,908,920 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.