Etherparty 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $99,678.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $99,678.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and ACX. In the last week, Etherparty has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00191091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.01531320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00122690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and ACX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.