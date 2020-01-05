EveryCoin (EVY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One EveryCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. EveryCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $50,605.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00191091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.01531320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00122690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EveryCoin Token Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20.

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

