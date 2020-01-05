FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Achieves $598,431.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, FansTime has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $598,431.00 and approximately $279,488.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinMex, FCoin, HADAX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01528817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00122461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, HADAX, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.