FIBOS Market Capitalization Tops $11.31 Million (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, FIBOS has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FIBOS has a market cap of $11.31 million and $196,881.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIBOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Bitrabbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01528817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00122461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,063,536,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,358,241 coins. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FIBOS

FIBOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIBOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIBOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

