FirstBlood Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,906.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for about $0.0866 or 0.00001147 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, Gatecoin and IDEX. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $3,906.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00190736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.01529373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gatecoin, OKEx, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

