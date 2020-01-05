FTX Token (FTT) Price Down 2.7% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $209.46 million and $3.90 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00028506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.89 or 0.05986481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025766 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,000,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,128,008 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

