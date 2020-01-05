GAMB Achieves Market Cap of $609,772.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. GAMB has a total market cap of $609,772.00 and approximately $187,893.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.06014308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028493 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001316 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

