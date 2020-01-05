Gifto (GTO) One Day Volume Tops $1.39 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Gifto has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Kyber Network, BiteBTC and Kryptono. In the last week, Gifto has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00191070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.01535893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024426 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Kryptono, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Binance, CPDAX, Cobinhood, Bittrex, OKEx, Bibox, Allbit, Upbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

