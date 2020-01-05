GoldFund Trading Down 18.8% This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. GoldFund has a market cap of $183,391.00 and $1,254.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Dcoin and Coinhub.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00038837 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003992 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000682 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,245,494 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

