GoldMint Hits Market Capitalization of $302,767.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $302,767.00 and $716.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002093 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00191091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.01531320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00122690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

