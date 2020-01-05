Graft (GRFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,495.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Graft has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Graft has a market cap of $227,971.00 and approximately $7,495.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00741399 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003418 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.