Gulden Market Capitalization Tops $3.34 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including GuldenTrader, Bleutrade, Nocks and YoBit. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $3,764.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00590038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010318 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 503,119,807 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nocks, Bleutrade, YoBit, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.