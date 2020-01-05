Head to Head Analysis: Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) & SandRidge Permian Trust (NASDAQ:PER)

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

52.5% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and SandRidge Permian Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $201.17 million 0.33 $19.35 million ($0.07) -38.00 SandRidge Permian Trust $29.86 million 1.59 $25.33 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Permian Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lonestar Resources US.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lonestar Resources US and SandRidge Permian Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 2 3 0 2.60 SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lonestar Resources US presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Lonestar Resources US’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lonestar Resources US is more favorable than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and SandRidge Permian Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US 23.59% 1.93% 0.49% SandRidge Permian Trust 79.69% 17.37% 17.37%

Volatility and Risk

Lonestar Resources US has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SandRidge Permian Trust beats Lonestar Resources US on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.