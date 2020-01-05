HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Cap Hits $332,092.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $332,092.00 and $8,243.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,610,676 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

