HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Up 17.8% Over Last Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and $4,024.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00055974 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00686677 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036866 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00240657 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00082873 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001766 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, HitBTC, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

