Hush (HUSH) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Hush has a market capitalization of $336,689.00 and $542.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. During the last week, Hush has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00420736 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00072870 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00099923 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000422 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001319 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,086,243 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.