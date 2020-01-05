iExec RLC Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $469,476.00 (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $32.58 million and approximately $469,476.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00005375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00191070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.01535893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024426 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Ethfinex, Liqui, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, Gatecoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

