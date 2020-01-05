Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.00

Media stories about Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Illumina earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the life sciences company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Argus lifted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.57.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,650. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total value of $209,816.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,854.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,095 shares of company stock worth $2,234,063. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

