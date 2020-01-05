InflationCoin (IFLT) Market Cap Tops $32,211.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, InflationCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $32,211.00 and $3.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00686677 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00036866 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000828 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000741 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

IFLT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org.

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

