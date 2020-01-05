INMAX (INX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $125,676.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, INMAX has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One INMAX token can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. INMAX has a market cap of $98,851.00 and approximately $125,676.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00191070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.01535893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024426 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX was first traded on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

