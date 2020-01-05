Insight Chain Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $160.07 million and $4.97 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00006066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $10.39 and $18.94. During the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00354839 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013330 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003193 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Insight Chain Coin Profile

Insight Chain is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $33.94, $20.33, $7.50, $51.55, $50.98, $10.39, $18.94, $24.68, $24.43 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

