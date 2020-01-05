Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.86

Headlines about Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Intel earned a news impact score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the chip maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,298,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,806,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Insiders have sold 68,739 shares of company stock worth $3,760,103 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

