IoT Chain Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $2.05 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001449 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Bibox and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01528817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00039184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00122461 BTC.

999 (999) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039475 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,464,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Bithumb, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

