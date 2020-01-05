Italo (XTA) Market Capitalization Tops $31,425.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Italo has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Italo coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Italo has a market cap of $31,425.00 and $51.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00191070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.01535893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024426 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 3,552,207 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

