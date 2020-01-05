Lamden Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and DEx.top. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $24,156.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00036902 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000918 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.