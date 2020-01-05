LBRY Credits Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $141,406.00 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and $141,406.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00191070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.01535893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024426 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 643,771,503 coins and its circulating supply is 290,211,562 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

