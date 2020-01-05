LHT Market Capitalization Tops $2.53 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $1,262.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

