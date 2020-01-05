Lightpaycoin (LPC) Price Tops $0.0018

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Lightpaycoin has a market cap of $10,508.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightpaycoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightpaycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00191091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.01531320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00122690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lightpaycoin Profile

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin. Lightpaycoin’s official website is lightpaycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightpaycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightpaycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightpaycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightpaycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.