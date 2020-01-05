LTO Network Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $575,163.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One LTO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00190736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.01529373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,403,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,010,035 tokens. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network.

LTO Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

