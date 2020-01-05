Luna Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $225.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Luna Coin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Luna Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Luna Coin has a market capitalization of $16,237.00 and approximately $225.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00190891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01528817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00122461 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

