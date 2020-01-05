Maecenas (ART) Market Cap Reaches $1.07 Million

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00191070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.01535893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122549 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024426 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

