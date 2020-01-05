Maincoin (MNC) Price Reaches $0.0012

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Maincoin has a total market cap of $340,118.00 and $5,048.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maincoin has traded up 102.2% against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $451.85 or 0.05982666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028535 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 379,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,452,831 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

