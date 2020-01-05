MetaMorph (METM) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $143,569.00 and approximately $25,098.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, LATOKEN, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.25 or 0.06014308 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028493 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001316 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,291,489 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

