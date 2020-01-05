Metaverse ETP Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $29.37 million and approximately $698,255.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005028 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, TOPBTC, Bitfinex and RightBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.84 or 0.01850647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00067500 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013306 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,331,379 coins and its circulating supply is 77,331,274 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, RightBTC, HitBTC, CoinBene, Bitfinex, QBTC, Bit-Z and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

