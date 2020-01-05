Minereum Price Reaches $0.0128 on Exchanges (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Minereum has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar. One Minereum token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Minereum has a market capitalization of $100,149.00 and $208.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00190736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.70 or 0.01529373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00122607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024402 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 7,795,918 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

