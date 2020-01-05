Monolith Trading Up 12.4% This Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $7.60 million and approximately $33,399.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.89 or 0.05986481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00028506 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00035982 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001853 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

