MVL Reaches One Day Volume of $114,174.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, MVL has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $114,174.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Cryptology, CoinBene and Cashierest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, Cashierest, UEX, CoinBene, IDCM and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

