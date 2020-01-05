Nike (NYSE:NKE) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a media sentiment score of -1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.92. 4,541,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759,531. Nike has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.87.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,683,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

