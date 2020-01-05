Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a news sentiment score of -3.96 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NSANY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NSANY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 98,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

